Falcon Friday: Get to know Nick Woodcock

Today’s featured Kelowna Falcon has been one of the team’s best pitchers so far as he’s 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched. He goes to Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona and hails from Whitby, Ontario. Get to know left-hander, Nick Woodcock.
Question: What brought you to Kelowna for the summer?
Answer: I was just thinking of playing summer ball and why not play for Kelowna and for the Falcons.
Q: What are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?
A: It’s a beautiful city, I love it. The mountains are nice and my teammates here are cool too.
Q: Being from Ontario, had you ever been here before?
A: No I’ had never been outside Ontario (in Canada), so this is a good experience for me.
Q: What got you into baseball?
A: When I was a kid, I just picked up a glove and a ball and played catch with my dad, and I started playing little league.
Q: What’s your end goal in baseball?
A: Try to ride baseball as far as I can through college and hopefully one day (make the big leagues).
Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?
A: I’d say my dad.
Q: Favourite baseball team?
A: The Toronto Blue Jays.
Q: What’s your pregame meal and/or ritual?
A: I don’t have a pregame meal, an energy drink is about it (laughs).
Q: What’s your walkout song?
A: What I’ve Done by Linkin Park
Q: What’s your best on-field memory?
A: That’s a tough one, probably pitching at the Rogers Centre [home of the Blue Jays].
Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing right now?
A: I haven’t thought of that much, probably working, maybe construction.
