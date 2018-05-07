Ex-Warrior Pope signs with Red Wings

By Matthew Abrey

The Detroit Red Wings have signed University of Nebraska-Omaha winger and former Westside/West Kelowna Warrior, David Pope, to a two-year entry-level contract.

“David is a player that got better and better every year he was a Warrior and in college,” said Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster, who coached Pope during his time in West Kelowna. “He had a pro shot when he played here, and went to college and became a great player.”

The Edmonton native played 131 games between 2011 and 2014 in the BCHL, spending time with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and West Kelowna, leading the Warriors in scoring in 2013-14 with 50 points in 45 games.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound forward was drafted by the Red Wings in the fourth round (109th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and has spent the last four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he tallied 94 points in 133 games.

As a senior, Pope finished 28th in the league in scoring this past season, with 41 points in 35 games, and was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team and NCHC All-Academic Team.

