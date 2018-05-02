Ex-Rockets’ netminder Jackson Whistle suited up for Great Britian at the 2018 Division 1A IIHF World Championship in Hungary. -Image: Belfast Giants

Ex-Rockets’ stopper helps Brits to world berth

Jackson Whistle and Great Britian qualifies for 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia

Former Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jackson Whistle has helped Great Britain earn a spot at the IIHF World Championship next year in Slovakia.

With Whistle serving as the back up, the British team qualified for the 2019 tournament by finishing first in the Division 1A standings of the 2018 world championship in Budapest, Hungary.

While Great Britain starter Ben Bowns played all five games at the tournament, Whistle did get into one game, stopping eight of nine shots in 14:05 of action.

Winning the division qualifies Great Britain for the top group at the IIHF World Championship for the first time in 25 years.

It was Whistle’s first time playing for Great Britain.

The Kelowna product spent the last two seasons playing for the Belfast Giants of the EIHL. In his rookie season, 2016-17, Whistle, 22, played in 14 games, posting a 10-3 record, one shutout and a 2.60 goals against average.

In 2017-18, Whistle finished fifth in the league in wins with a record of 27-15, accompanied by a 3.38 goals against average and a .895 save percentage.

Whistle played four full seasons with the Rockets from the 2012 to 2016, after spending one season in Vancouver with the Giants in 2011-2012.

In 141 WHL games played (120 with Kelowna), he posted an 87-29-8-3 record, with a 2.59 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Whistle also helped the Rockets to an Ed Chynoweth Cup title in 2015 and an appearance in the Memorial Cup final.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OGC athletes soar at Western Canadians

Just Posted

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Martin Thiffault was last seen April 19

UBCO research shows benefit of financial support in breast cancer survivors

Researchers in Kelowna recently conducted a study

Kelowna getting ready for fire season

“We want to help residents reduce the risk”

Banner year for Okanagan tourism predicted

Largely visiting Canadian tourists will invade valley from May-September

More evacuation orders issued for Westside Road properties

Two new property evacuation orders were issued tonight

Derby action rolls into Vernon arena

Event raises awareness for Organ Donor and Tissue Donor Awareness Week

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

North Okanagan alpaca embryo transfer program yields top fleece

Shearing day at the Canadian Okanagan Alpaca Ranch is a little different this year.

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Ex-Rockets’ stopper helps Brits to world berth

Jackson Whistle and Great Britian qualifies for 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia

Vernon’s new top cop has plenty of B.C. experience

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Most Read

  • Ex-Rockets’ stopper helps Brits to world berth

    Jackson Whistle and Great Britian qualifies for 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia

  • OGC athletes soar at Western Canadians

    Okanagan gymnasts compete at Western Canadian Championships in Spruce Grove