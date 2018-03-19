Former Rocket Tyson Baillie (middle) celebrated at national U SPORTS hockey title with the Alberta Golden Bears on Sunday. -Image: U SPORTS Staff

Ex-Rockets and Alberta golden at nationals

Tyson Baillie and Cole Linaker help the Golden Bears to U SPORTS hockey title in New Brunswick

Former Kelowna Rockets forwards Tyson Baillie and Cole Linaker are national champions.

Baillie and Linaker helped the University of Alberta Golden Bears to the U Sports men’s hockey title on Sunday in Fredericton.

The Golden Bears erased a two-goal deficit to the St. FX X-Men 4-2 in the 2018 University Cup Final, winning their 16th national championship in program history.

FULL GAME STORY

It was also the third University Cup title for Alberta in five years.

Baillie, playing in his second season with the Bears, was a big part of the Rockets from 2011-2016. The Fort Saskatchewan product helped the Rockets win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the 2014-2015 season. In Kelowna, Baillie suited up in 329 games, racking up 138 goals and 172 assists for 310 points along the way. Baillie played in 64 playoff games, recording 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points. He had one goal and five assists for six points in five games at the 2015 Memorial Cup tournament.

Linaker, also in his second season with the Golden Bears, spent 2012-2016 with the Rockets. He was a member of the 2014-2015 squad that won the Ed Chynoweth Cup. He was named an Assistant Captain for the 2015-2016 season. The Edmonton native put up 45 goals and 75 assists for 120 points in his 253 games as a Rocket. He appeared in 62 playoff games for Kelowna and recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in that span.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup
Next story
Captain Cal Foote is Rockets’ MVP

Just Posted

New group to bring acclaimed movies to Lake Country

The Lake Country Arts Council Film Committee will show two films this Saturday

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Canadian Hall of Fame trio rocks the Okanagan

The Stampeders transport Vernon and Kelowna audiences to a time of tie-dye rock n’ roll

Spring melt uncovers dirty needles in Vernon

Vernon residents upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

Dube named WHL player of the week

Kelowna Rockets forward enjoys strong finish to 2017-18 regular season

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read