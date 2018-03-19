Ex-Rockets and Alberta golden at nationals

Tyson Baillie and Cole Linaker help the Golden Bears to U SPORTS hockey title in New Brunswick

Former Rocket Tyson Baillie (middle) celebrated at national U SPORTS hockey title with the Alberta Golden Bears on Sunday. -Image: U SPORTS Staff

Former Kelowna Rockets forwards Tyson Baillie and Cole Linaker are national champions.

Baillie and Linaker helped the University of Alberta Golden Bears to the U Sports men’s hockey title on Sunday in Fredericton.

The Golden Bears erased a two-goal deficit to the St. FX X-Men 4-2 in the 2018 University Cup Final, winning their 16th national championship in program history.

It was also the third University Cup title for Alberta in five years.

Baillie, playing in his second season with the Bears, was a big part of the Rockets from 2011-2016. The Fort Saskatchewan product helped the Rockets win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the 2014-2015 season. In Kelowna, Baillie suited up in 329 games, racking up 138 goals and 172 assists for 310 points along the way. Baillie played in 64 playoff games, recording 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points. He had one goal and five assists for six points in five games at the 2015 Memorial Cup tournament.

Linaker, also in his second season with the Golden Bears, spent 2012-2016 with the Rockets. He was a member of the 2014-2015 squad that won the Ed Chynoweth Cup. He was named an Assistant Captain for the 2015-2016 season. The Edmonton native put up 45 goals and 75 assists for 120 points in his 253 games as a Rocket. He appeared in 62 playoff games for Kelowna and recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in that span.

