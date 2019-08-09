Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

The Kelowna Falcons will conclude their 2019 season this weekend.

The Falcons are eliminated from the West Coast League playoffs, but will face their final test of the season by hosting the Bellingham Bells for a three-game series starting tonight (Friday) at Elks Festival.

Kelowna has gathered some big crowds this season pushing 1,000 fans per game, and this weekend will be last chance for Okanagan baseball fans to catch a Falcon game this summer.

“It’s great to see plenty of families out enjoying the entertainment,” said Falcons broadcaster Trevor Miller.

After a five-game losing streak, the Bells come to Kelowna with the same amount of wins (seven) as the Falcons in the final and second half of the season, though they have six more wins overall through the season.

“We’re looking to finish off the season strong with one more series at Elks Stadium,” said Miller.

Kelowna’s bats have been hot and cold this season.

They scored 28 runs in a three-game series against the Bend Elks last weekend, but then only two runs in their latest series against the playoff-bound Walla Walla Sweets.