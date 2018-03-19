Dube named WHL player of the week

Dillon Dube had four goals and seven points in two games for the Rockets last week. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Dillon Dube closed out his last regular season in the Western Hockey League in style.

The Kelowna Rockets forward was named Monday as the WHL’s player of the week.

Dube, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2016 NHL draft recorded seven points (4G-3A) and a plus-five rating in two games this past week as the Rockets closed out their regular season on a five-game winning streak, helping them clinch their seventh B.C. Division title in franchise history.

In their division-clinching game Wednesday at Prospera Place against the Prince George Cougars, Dube recorded a pair of goals and three points in the Rockets’ 6-3 victory, scoring Kelowna’s second and fourth goals at even strength. He also recorded a primary assist on Kelowna’s third goal.

Playing in the Rockets’ home and season finale Saturday against the Vancouver Giants, Dube recorded a pair of goals and four points in an 8-1 victory. Dube scored Kelowna’s third and sixth goals in the game, picking up one primary and one secondary assist as well.

Dube and the Rockets will open the WHL playoffs Thursday at home to the Tri-City Americans.

