The West Kelowna Warriors open the 2023/24 BCHL season on Friday, Sept. 22 as the welcome the Penticton Vees to Royal LePage Place with puck drop at 7 p.m. (@bchlwarriors/Instagram)

The West Kelowna Warriors open the 2023/24 BCHL season on Friday, Sept. 22 as the welcome the Penticton Vees to Royal LePage Place with puck drop at 7 p.m. (@bchlwarriors/Instagram)

Drop the puck: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Penticton to start the new season

The Warriors welcome Penticton on Friday, Sept. 22 at Royal LePage Place

It’s that time of year again already in West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Warriors drop the puck on their British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) 2023-24 season on Friday, Sept. 22 when they welcome the reigning champion Penticton Vees to town.

After many changes to the roster throughout the summer, the Warriors came into town and had a strong training camp, finishing the preseason 4-0, outscoring their opponents 18-6.

Rookie forward Jackson Kyrkostas led the way in the preseason with three goals and an assist in the four games. Meanwhile goaltender Rorke Applebee has outstanding in two games, allowing just one goal in the preseason.

This year the Warriors are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs after being eliminated in the first round by the Vernon Vipers back in April.

The Warriors welcome Penticton to Royal LePage Place on Friday with puck drop at 7 p.m. After the game, the team will hit the road to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night (Sept. 23) in the Cominco Arena in Trail, also at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control despite low activity

READ MORE: Northern Lights brighten sky in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaWest Kelowna Warriors

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Lions epic comeback over Redblacks can’t hide their shortcomings
Next story
Kelowna Rockets announce roster, to honour firefighters at home opener

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)
VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
Auction of multi-million dollar Lake Country property cancelled

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)
Snow falls at Big White

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image