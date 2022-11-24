Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

With December almost upon us, more and more opportunities to hit the slopes are opening up at Big White Ski Resort.
The number of lifts open is doubling this week, with the Bullet Express Quad chair starting to spin on Nov. 24, while the Black Forest chair opens for business the morning of Nov. 25.
Four lifts in total are now in operation, servicing 23 runs.
Though no new snowfall was recorded on the mountain for Thursday skiers and snowboarders, 25 centimetres has fallen in the past seven days, making for an 80 cm snow base.
1-2 cm is expected to fall throughout the day on Friday, with a high of -1 C.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.