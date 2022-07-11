Dirty Mutter obstacle course race for dogs and their human coming to Kelowna

Pups to play in the mud on August 20

Does your pup like playing in the mud?

The Dirty Mutter race is a pup-focused obstacle race fundraiser for the Rescue Ranch being held in Kelowna.

The August 20, dog friendly obstacle event will be held at Brentwood Park.

Prepare to get muddy and tired at the event which features obstacles that require crawling, jumping and weaving.

Race Details:

The race course will be between 1.5 and 2 km. It will be a fun course that can be enjoyed at any fitness level (for humans)

People will choose a starting heat when they register. These are in 15-minute blocks.

All those registered during a heat will enter the course in groups of six approximately three minutes apart. Please arrive at least 10 minutes early on the day of to allow time for registration – we want to ensure you are ready to hit the course at your designated start time!

Late comers will only be allowed if time/space permits and may need to wait until the end of the day to enter the course.

Participants can either register individually or as part of a group. To register as a group ensure that all participants purchase in the same order.

Gates open: 10:30 a.m.

The charity for the event, Rescue Ranch Society, is a non profit animal rescue located in Black Mountain.

“Each animal that comes to us has a different story. Some may be injured and need care, some because of a medical condition or age and some because a proper home could no longer be provided for them… we do our best to keep them happy, healthy, safe and loved,” says Rescue Ranch.

Currently Rescue Ranch is home to three horses, eight goats, two sheep, one donkey, one llama, one pig, four ducks, four chickens, two dogs and three cats.

Funds raised at the Dirty Mutter will be used to support rehabilitation efforts for the animals at Rescue Ranch.

The event is organized by Rebellious Unicorns Production Inc and Results 4 Life Fitness Inc and presented by Tail Blazers Kelowna.

Rules for dogs:

All dogs MUST be spayed or neutered – no exceptions

All dogs MUST be up to date on vaccinations or titre test

All dogs must be on a leash at all times (maximum 6 ft). No retractable leashes allowed.

Dogs must be at least one-year-old and in good health

Each human is only permitted to take one dog on the course at a time.

Buy tickets and read more at rebelliousunicorns.com.

