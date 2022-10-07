Colton Dach. (Kelowna Rockets/Submitted)

Dach returns to Kelowna Rockets from NHL training camp stint

Blackhawks prospect could make season debut Friday against Seattle

The Rockets’ leading scorer in the 2021-22 WHL season is back.

Colton Dach will be once again donning the Ogopogo on his chest this year, being returned to Kelowna from a preseason stint with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Dach posted 79 points in 61 games in his first year with the Rockets, including 29 goals. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round, 62nd overall, in 2021.

Dach was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division first all-star team for his efforts last season.

It is not known yet if he will join his teammates for tonight’s clash with the Seattle Thunderbirds, but he is definitely expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Rockets visit the Victoria Royals. The centreman will bolster an already offensive-heavy lineup that is on a two-game winning streak.

