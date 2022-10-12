Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 25 saves in Tuesday night’s win over Victoria (Photo - Kevin Light)

Dach plays hero in season debut as Kelowna Rockets top Victoria in overtime

The two teams play hit the ice again tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 12) in Victoria

In his first game of the season and first wearing the ‘C’, Colton Dach was the hero for the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday night (Oct. 11).

Dach scored the overtime winner against the Victoria Royals to give the Rockets the 2-1 win and improve their record to 3-2-1 on the year.

After a scoreless first period, the teams exchanged goals in the second. Turner McMillian got the scoring started for the Rockets as he found the back of the net on the powerplay. It was his second goal of the season.

Jari Kykkanen was outstanding for the Rockets in net, making 25 of 26 saves in the win.

With the win, the Rockets sit fourth in the Western Conference while with the game going to overtime, the Royals earned their first point of the season. They are currently last in the west with a 0-7-1 record.

The two teams will be it all again in Victoria tonight (Oct. 12) as the finish the second of back-to-back games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena.

KelownaKelowna RocketsVictoria RoyalsWHL

