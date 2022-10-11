Dach gets the ‘C’ for Kelowna Rockets

Just returned from the Chicago Blackhawks training camp, Dach had been named the team’s 27th captain

The Kelowna Rockets have named their leadership group for the 2022-23 season.

The team announced the group after starting the season 2-2-1 while waiting for players to join the team after being released from NHL teams.

Coach Kris Mallette named Colton Dach the 27th captain in team history on Monday (Oct. 10). Dach was assigned back to the Rockets on Friday (Oct. 7) from the Chicago Blackhawks training camp.

“Colton is our choice this season as captain of the Rockets because of his relationships within our dressing room and our staff,” said Mallette. “He will be leaned on heavily on the ice to lead by example in every situation with his work ethic and professionalism, but more importantly representing the Rockets off the ice as the captain of the team. He will be surrounded by a great supporting group who each have unique attributes and will complement Colton and our team in the right direction.”

Dach led the Rockets in scoring with 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) and was an assistant captain last season.

“It’s a great honour that Kris and Bruce named me captain of the Rockets this season,” said Dach. “It’s a privilege to be in the same company of so many great leaders within the organization who have donned captaincy before me. Entering my fourth year in the WHL, I’ve been fortunate to have learned from many different types of leaders. I will build on that while also adding my own vision with the help of our leadership group to lead this team in the right direction on and off the ice. We have a great team this season and I look forward to what we do as a group.”

As for the rest of the leadership group, forward Adam Kydd has been named a full-time assistant captain. While the Rockets are playing at home, forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Elias Carmichael will also be assistant captains while forward Max Graham and defenceman Jackson DeSouza will don the ‘A’ on the road.

The moment the team learned from head coach Kris Mallette that Colton Dach was named the team's 27th captain, and that Kydd, Carmichael, DeSouza, Graham and Cristall will be his assistants. pic.twitter.com/2ppuTO0Ogg — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 10, 2022

Dach get the chance to wear the ‘C’ on his jersey for the first time as he makes his season debut tonight (Oct. 11) as the Rockets are in the province’s capital to take on the Victoria Royals in the first of back-to-back games.

While the Rockets sit tied for second place in the B.C. division early in the season, the same can’t be said for Victoria as they are a winless 0-7 to start the campaign. In five games, the Rockets have scored 20 goals and allowed 18 while the Royals have only scored 13 goals and have allowed 31.

These two teams played last Wednesday in Kelowna at Prospera Place where the Rockets won 3-0.

Despite being 2-2-1 to start the year, the Rockets top line Kydd, Cristall, and Gabriel Szturc has been almost unstoppable. The trio has combined for 40 points through the team’s first five games.

Puck drop for both tonight and Wednesday is at 7:05 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria.

