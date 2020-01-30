CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

Both boys and girls teams will compete in the upcoming Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Tickets for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships in Penticton are now on sale for the tournament which runs March 5-15.

This is the sixth consecutive year Penticton has hosted the event which will see winners crowned in all seven CSSHL western divisions.

Since it started here, the event has grown from 33 teams and 600 student athletes, to 74 teams and over 1,300 competitors.

Organizers estimate that over the past three years the event has generated an $8.1-million economic impact for the City of Penticton.

“We are excited to have the BDO CSSHL Championships in Penticton for the sixth time,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL, in a news release. “With the partnership we have with Spectra, along with the support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, BDO Canada and the Western Hockey League, we are able to put on a first-class event that showcases the very best in education-based hockey, while making a substantial economic impact to the local community.”

The CSSHL was established in 2009 and currently features 26 Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, 81 teams and over 1,500 student athletes across Canada and in Idaho including the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.

The league was designed specifically for elite-level student athletes, giving them the opportunity to increase their skills off and on the ice, while also providing a high level of competition and exposure.

Currently, the CSSHL includes eight different divisions at the midget, female midget and bantam levels.

The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, along with some games in Oliver and Summerland.

Tickets are $15 for a day pass, $45 for a division pass and $60 for a full 11-day pass. Admission for spectators 18 and under is free.

