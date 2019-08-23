Crunch time for West Kelowna Warriors prospects

In the second Warriors pre-season game Friday, final roster spots will be fought for

Time is running out for Warriors’ prospects looking to impress their ways to a final roster position.

West Kelowna hosts the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night in their second pre-season game ahead of the start of the 2019-2020 season.

While Warriors head coach Brandon West has been mum on who exactly will be lacing up in these pre-season games, West Kelowna fans got a taste of the prospect pool with shows put on during Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Penticton. West Kelowna native and the only 2003-born player on the ice for the Warriors Riley Sharun scored the lone Warriors while twins David and Drew Vieten looked strong and energetic in their West Kelowna debuts.

READ MORE: Goalies seal Penticton Vees win in exhibition game versus Warriors

READ MORE: Indoor Okanagan soccer league expands in 2nd year

The Warriors have only four remaining exhibition games ahead of the season’s debut on Sept. 6. Friday night’s game will be crunch time for Warriors prospects who hope to crack the few remaining West Kelowna roster spots.

Action starts at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

