Drugs, guns, weapons, bikes seized after Rutland property search by Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

Crossbow, guns, drugs seized in raid of Kelowna residence

A property in Rutland was searched during investigation into local drug trafficking

Kelowna RCMP have seized a number of drugs, guns, weapons and stolen property after the search of a Rutland home.

During an investigation into suspected local drug trafficking, the RCMP Community Safety Unit searched the residence on March 13 where a total of four people were taken into custody.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Unlucky: Kelowna RCMP tag motorists with 112 tickets on Friday the 13th

Among the weapons were rifles and handguns as well as a crossbow and a compound bow. Suspected stolen bicycles were also recovered.

The four people were later released by RCMP without charges pending further investigation and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will consider charges going forward.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Just Posted

JoeAnna’s House remains open amid COVID-19 outbreak

The KGH Foundation said they increased protective measures at the house

Crossbow, guns, drugs seized in raid of Kelowna residence

A property in Rutland was searched during investigation into local drug trafficking

COVID-19: Kelowna grocery store steps up methods to increase sanitation

Peter’s Independent hired a local cleaning company to keep the store cleanly

WATCH: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

65 part-time staff within the city’s active living and culture division laid off as part of closures

COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

On Monday, March 16, Canada closed its borders for everyone except Americans

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

An elderly South Okanagan man has died following a fatal collision Tuesday morning

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

The society responsible for overseeing the community’s most vulnerable residents has reacted… Continue reading

Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

Most Read