The Kelowna Chiefs shake hands with the Osoyoos Coyotes following their second round KIJHL playoff series. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Coyotes oust Chiefs from KIJHL postseason

Osoyoos defeats Kelowna in six games in best-of-seven playoff series

The Osoyoos Coyotes were the team to beat all season long in the KIJHL’s Okanagan Division.

The same held true in the postseason.

The Coyotes downed the Kelowna Chiefs 3-1 Tuesday at Rutland Arena to win best-of-seven division final four games to two.

Osoyoos scored game’s first goal and led the rest of the way, sealing the series with an empty netter.

Captain Brett Witala scored the lone goal for the Chiefs in his final game of junior B hockey.

The Coyotes, who finished first in the division during the regular season, won the first two game of the series, only to see the Chiefs rebound to win Games 3 and 4 at home.

But Osoyoos regained control of the series with a 3-2 win on Monday at the Sun Bowl, then punched their ticket to the third round with Tuesday’s victory in front of 404 fans at Rutland Arena.

The Chiefs played some of their best hockey down the stretch of the regular season, finishing second in the Okanagan Division with a 27-15-1-4 record.

Kelowna then went on to defeat the Summerland Steam in seven games in the opening round of the postseason.

Brody Dale led the Chiefs in playoff scoring with eight goals and 23 points in 13 games.

The team’s 2018 spring camp is set for April 13 to 15 at Rutland Arena.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

 

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat’s Hudson joins national program

Just Posted

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Coyotes oust Chiefs from KIJHL postseason

Osoyoos defeats Kelowna in six games in best-of-seven playoff series

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Most Read