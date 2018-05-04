Coyotes look to capture regular season championship

By Matthew Abrey

In their 10th anniversary season, the Okanagan College Coyotes will finally have a chance to capture their first regular-season championship this weekend.

With an impressive 18-6 record, the Coyotes are currently sitting one game ahead of the second-place Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs, heading into this weekend’s three-game homestand against the University of Calgary Dinos.

“Our focus right now is to play one game at a time and playing quality baseball and head into the playoffs on a positive note,” said head coach Geoff White, in a team press release. “This group has worked hard the entire season to put themselves in this position.”

The Coyotes have led the conference for most of the season in many statistical categories including ERA (3.24), runs per game (7.75), home runs (15), stolen bases (54), on base percentage (.401) and slugging percentage (.418).

Leading the charge for the Coyotes’ offence has been Kelowna-born outfielder, Davis Todosichuk. The hard-hitting senior has a batting average of over .400, and is leading the league in runs scored (29), stolen bases (16) and hits (36).

Saturday’s traditional double-header will begin at 2 p.m., and the series will wrap up Sunday at 10 a.m. All games will be played at Elks Stadium.

Ticket information can be found at http://www.okanagancollegebaseball.ca/?page_id=1025.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.