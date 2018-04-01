Columbus Blue Jackets’ player Ian Cole has been fined by the NHL after Sunday’s game with the Vancouver Canucks. (Facebook)

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

The NHL fined defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip Sunday.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadian Press

