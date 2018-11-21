UBCO

Coldstream woman selected as Canada West third Star of the Week

Jordan Korol, with UBCO’s Heat, was selected this week

This weekend Jordan Korol put up the best numbers of her career, as the fourth-year Heat women’s basketball forward posted a double-double both Friday and Saturday nights in Calgary against Mount Royal.

Korol didn’t just go off for a double-double in each game, she did so in two of the four halves of basketball she played this past weekend.

On Friday, in the second half alone, Korol tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to send her to single-game career highs in both points (26), and rebounds (18).

Then in the first half Saturday, it was 13 points and 10 rebounds that did the trick for Korol. She finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes on Saturday.

For the weekend, the Coldstream product finished the two-game road series with 50 total points, shooting 50-percent (21-42), and cleaning up on the glass, hauling in 33 rebounds with 14 coming on the offensive end.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat teams unable to secure any wins against Mount Royal Cougars

Unfortunately for Korol, her Herculean effort did not result in a win, as Mount Royal was able to defend their home court dropping UBCO 73-62 on Friday night, and then holding back UBCO on Saturday and sending the visitors to a two-point loss, 78-76.

Looking to break the slide, Korol and her double-double pedigree will head to Kamloops for a pair of matinees this Friday (Nov. 23) and Saturday (Nov. 24) in a Presidents’ Cup matchup against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.


