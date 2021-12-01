Coldstream swimmer bronzed at Canada West finals

Coldstream’s Kelsey Fillion won three bronze medals for the University of Manitoba at the Canada West swimming championships. (UMAN Photo)

Kelsey Fillion, swimming for U. of Manitoba, wins three bronze medals in Edmonton

Coldstream’s Kelsey Fillion brought home some bronze bling from the Canada West U-SPORTS swimming championships in Edmonton Nov. 26-28.

The former Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member, swimming for the University of Manitoba Bisons, won three bronze medals, all in relays.

The Kalamalka Secondary grad swam the second leg with teammates Kelsey Wog, Georgia Pengilly and Hannah Schamel in Friday’s 4 x 200-metre women’s freestyle event.

She again swam second in Saturday’s 4 x 100m freestyle with Wog, Dora Modrcin and Pengilly and in the 4 x 100m individual medley Sunday Fillion swam the anchor freestyle leg with teammates Megan Mogill, Wog and Modrcin, who took care of the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly disciplines.

The Calgary Dino women earned a thrilling upset in the team championship, winning their first conference crown since 2009, snapping the UBC Thunderbirds’ streak at 11-straight team titles.

Coldstream’s Meredith Levorson, a fellow Kal Secondary grad, is listed on the UBC roster.

The UBC Thunderbird men captured their eighth consecutive Canada West banner.

