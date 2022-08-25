Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)

Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)

Coldstream rower waves double gold at prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta

Danica Ariano rows to pair of victories; cousin Natalya also takes part in the event

Earlier this month, Coldstream cousins Danica and Natalya Ariano took part in the 138th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta rowing championships.

Held in St. Catherines, Ont., more than 100 clubs from across North America took part in the competition. In their first Henley experience, the Ariano cousins were there competing for the University of Victoria.

In the under-23 pair event, Danica Ariano and her partner Mikaela Holthuis finished first, eight seconds ahead of Western University of London, Ont. The two also won gold in the senior women’s eight finals.

The cousins competed together in the under-23 double event, finishing fourth in the finals.

In the singles event, Natalya finished with a top-10 time out of 43 boats but just missed going to the semi-finals.

