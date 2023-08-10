Closing time: Kelowna Falcons season comes to an end in Bellingham

It was the first time the Falcons made the playoffs since 2018

The Kelowna Falcons 2023 campaign came to end on Wednesday, Aug. 9 after a loss to the Bellingham Bells. (@kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram)

The final out has been made on the Kelowna Falcons season.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 9), the Falcons fell to the Bellingham Bells 5-3, losing the West Coast League’s (WCL) opening round series 2-0, and eliminating Kelowna from the postseason.

After three scoreless innings, Kelowna got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Konnor Palmeira.

The teams than exchanged two run innings as the Bells collected a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth by the Falcons stormed back with two runs in the top of the fifth. Bellingham added another run in the bottom of that inning to tie the game at three.

Bellingham took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Daryl Ruiz hit a home run, making it 4-3. The next inning, Coleman Schmidt also hit a solo home run, making it 5-3.

The Bells would shut the Falcons down the rest of the way, as they had just two baserunners in the final three innings.

Blaine Hardy suffered the loss for the Falcons, allowing all five runs over 6.2 innings. He struck out four batters.

Despite not winning a playoff game this season, the Falcons took a step forward as it was their first time making the playoffs since 2018.

