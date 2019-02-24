Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Big White has the most fresh snow with 14 cm falling over the past 24 hours

A fresh dusting of powder coupled with good visibility on the Okanagan’s mountains promises a great day on the slopes.

Big White received 14 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours which added to their 247 cm alpine base. An overcast day on the mountain is expected but visibility will not be limited.

SilverStar received a fresh centimetre of snow overnight for a total of 10cm over the past 24 hours. Temperatures on the mountain are expected to range from -13 to -7 with a mix of sun and cloud this morning turning into uninterrupted sunshine by the afternoon.

Apex mountain near Penticton is expecting calm winds and unlimited visibility; they have had no new snow in the past 24 hours but their alpine base sits at 145 cm.

An overcast morning is expected at Revelstoke Mountain Resort where four centimetres of snow fell in the last 24 hours.

