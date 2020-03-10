City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacuation planning

The City of West Kelowna has voted in favour of applying for $25,000 in funding to identify emergency community exit options.

At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, councillors agreed that the money from the Evacuation Route Planning Program could offer effective planning for neighbourhoods such as Glenrosa and Seclusion Bay in the case of an emergency which could cut off a safe escape.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, who was wearing a Penticton Vees jersey as part of a lost bet with the Penticton mayor, noted that the money would be a definite need, but does not yet know how the money would be best used.

READ MORE: Building costs in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation could soon rise

Councillors Carol Zannon and Doug Findlater expressed concerns that the funds could potentially help Glenrosa residents evacuate in the case of an emergency up through Jackpine Forest Service Road, which is underdeveloped and solely operated by the B.C. Ministry of Forests.

“How much will this plan help?” said Zannon.

“The pressure is on us to help provide a (measurement) of safety and confidence for people living in (these areas).”

According to city documents, the Evacuation Route Planning Program would provide an effective means for West Kelowna to conduct a study, consult with residents and complete a plan for effective alternative and emergency accesses.

