Chiefs’ forward Tyler Love battles Coyotes’ defender Cody Allen in KIJHL playoff action Saturday in Kelowna. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs pull even with Coyotes in KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna wins 6-2 on Saturday to tie Okanagan Division final 2-2 with Osoyoos

Home ice proved to be the great equalizer for the Kelowna Chiefs.

Captain Brett Witala returned the lineup and had five points as the Chiefs downed the Osoyoos Coyotes 6-2 Saturday night in KIJHL playoff action at Rutland Arena.

Witala, who had a goal and four assists, was back with Kelowna after serving a two-game suspension for a check-from-behind major in Game 1.

Devin Sutton had two goals and two assists and Brody Dale added a goal and four points to help Kelowna even the best-of-seven Okanagan Division final at two games apiece.

Joseph McLeod stopped 37 shots for the Chiefs in front of 443 fans at Rutland Arena.

After dropping the first two games of the series in Osoyoos, the Chiefs rebounded with back-to-back wins on home ice.

Game 5 of the series goes Monday night at the Sun Bowl, with Game 6 back in Kelowna on Tuesday night. Face off a Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Super Curling League playoffs

Just Posted

B.C. tourism can lead in long-term sustainability

Facing the realities of climate change, collaboration and conserving ecosystems

Your weekend reads

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Kelowna photo radar upgrades to be implemented

The province will be upgrading red light cameras in the city

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Kelowna winery employee an inspiration for customer service

Bram Bolwijn, with Mission Hill winery, wins best customer service award for B.C. tourism industry

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

Kelowna Super Curling League playoffs

The semfinals will be played this week at the Kelowna Curling Club

Chiefs pull even with Coyotes in KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna wins 6-2 on Saturday to tie Okanagan Division final 2-2 with Osoyoos

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

Rockets sweep weekend set from rival Blazers

On WHL Suits up with Don Cherry night, Leif Mattson scores twice and James Porter earns shutout

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

Most Read