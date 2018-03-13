Joseph McLeod and the Kelowna Chiefs trail the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in their best of seven KIJHL playoff series. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs look to fight off elimination vs Coyotes

Kelowna trails Okanagan Division final three games to two, with Game 6 tonight at Rutland Arena

The Kelowna Chiefs have already beaten the Osoyoos Coyotes in back-to-back games in the KIJHL playoffs.

To move on in the 2017-18 postseason, Jason Tansem’s club will have to do it one more time.

The Chiefs trail the Coyotes three games to two in the best-of-seven Okanagan Division final, with Game 6 set for tonight at Rutland Arena. Face off is 7 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary, would be played Thursday in Osoyoos.

The Coyotes regained the series lead Monday night with a 4-3 win at the Sun Bowl. Connor Onstein scored the game winner with 2:40 left in the third period.

Myles Mattila led the Chiefs with a pair of goals, including a power play effort with just one second left in the second period to tie the game.

Joseph McLeod stopped 36 shots in the Kelowna goal.

