Chiefs down by two, host Coyotes for Games 3, 4

Kelowna down 2-0 in best of seven KIJHL series with Osoyoos

Joseph McLeod and the Kelowna Chiefs will host the Osoyoos Coyotes in KIJHL playoff action Friday at Rutland Arena. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

The Kelowna Chiefs are playing from behind in their second-round playoff series with the Osoyoos Coyotes.

Trailing two games to none in the best of seven KIJHL Okanagan Division final, the Chiefs will host the Coyotes in Games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday nights at Rutland Arena. Face off both nights is 7 p.m.

After a 6-1 loss in the series opener Tuesday in Osoyoos, the Chiefs fell 3-2 in overtime the following night at the Sun Bowl.

Carter Shannon scored the game winner at 4:56 of the extra period.

Juanre Naude and Devin Sutton scored for the Chiefs.

Captain Brett Witala sat out for the Chiefs, serving the first of a two-game suspension for a checking-from-behind major penalty in Game 1.

Game 5 is set for Monday in Osoyoos, with Game 6, if needed, next Tuesday in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.