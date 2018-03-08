Chiefs down by two, host Coyotes for Games 3, 4

The Kelowna Chiefs are playing from behind in their second-round playoff series with the Osoyoos Coyotes.
Trailing two games to none in the best of seven KIJHL Okanagan Division final, the Chiefs will host the Coyotes in Games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday nights at Rutland Arena. Face off both nights is 7 p.m.
After a 6-1 loss in the series opener Tuesday in Osoyoos, the Chiefs fell 3-2 in overtime the following night at the Sun Bowl.
Carter Shannon scored the game winner at 4:56 of the extra period.
Juanre Naude and Devin Sutton scored for the Chiefs.
Captain Brett Witala sat out for the Chiefs, serving the first of a two-game suspension for a checking-from-behind major penalty in Game 1.
Game 5 is set for Monday in Osoyoos, with Game 6, if needed, next Tuesday in Kelowna.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.