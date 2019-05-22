CFL, players ratify three-year collective bargaining agreement

A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bomber stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. The CFL and its players have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The league and the CFL Players’ Association confirmed the deal with a joint press release on Wednesday. It carries the league through the 2021 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The CFL and its players have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The league and the CFL Players’ Association confirmed the deal with a joint press release on Wednesday. It carries the league through the 2021 season.

The two sides came to terms on a tentative agreement on May 15 and signed a memorandum of agreement on Saturday, one day before the start of training camps.

The memorandum of agreement was finalized after reports that a tentative deal between the two sides had fallen apart.

Statements by the CFLPA and the CFL issued late Saturday confirmed that there had been a discrepancy between the two sides, but that it had been worked out.

“Our new agreement speaks to positive growth for our League and a renewed investment in our players,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have an exciting future ahead of us and people around the world will see us build it together. I want to thank our players, teams and fans for their patience and let them know that I share their enthusiasm for the start of football season.”

CFLPA president Jeff Keeping also released a statement.

“I would like to thank all CFL players for their commitment and diligence as we worked together toward a fair agreement. I would also like to thank the fans for their support and understanding throughout this process,” said Keeping. ”This new agreement moves us forward as partners in the future of the game.”

