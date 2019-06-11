Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 inductees.
The 2019 class sees six new athletes and community sports builders inducted, including two Olympic gold medallists.
The full list of inductees is as follows:
Kelsey Serwa—Athlete
- 2014 Olympic silver medallist in ski cross
- 2018 Olympic gold medallist in ski cross
- 2011 World Champion
Robyn Buna—Athlete
- Kelowna Civic Awards Athlete of the Year 2007 for Basketball
- National collegiate champion with Simon Fraser University
- National Tournament MVP 2010
Tania Jones—Athlete
- BC High School cross-country champion
- Canadian University gold medallist
- Canadian marathon champion
Duncan McNaughton—Athlete
- Olympic gold medal in 1932 high jump (only Canadian to do so until 2016 Rio Olympics)
- Inducted into Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1955
- Passed away at age 87 in 1998
Daphne Richard—Builder
- Won a bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games in the equine sport of endurance
- Fourth place at World Championships in Dubai in 2005
- Served on FOSS (Friends of South Slopes) for 18 years. Developed Bellevue Provincial Park for recreational use
Roger Lafontaine—Pioneer Builder
- Co-founder of Okanagan Track Club
- 38 years of coaching, refereeing, administration
- National award for refereeing
Roger Lafontaine played a role in the lives of many Kelowna athletes, including two fellow inductees.
Tania Jones was part of the Okanagan Track Club, and Robyn Buna was part of Kelowna Minor Basketball, of which Lafontaine was also a founder.
“It’s great to look at and say, ‘yeah, we had a little something to do with that,’” Lafontaine said. “You see these kids, and they all go through things. It’s fabulous to know maybe somewhere along the line we touched some of these things.”
Though not all of the inductees could make it to the announcement, all plan to be present at the official induction on Nov. 21.