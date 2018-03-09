Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Forty-one-year-old Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist, pushing the Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Friday at Rogers Arena.

Michael Del Zotto and Jussi Jokinen scored for the Canucks (25-33-9). Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild (38-22-7).

Devan Dubnyk picked up the goaltending victory, making 30 saves. Anders Nilsson earned the loss, stopping 31 Minnesota shots.

The Canucks jumped off to a fantastic start 53 seconds into the game, as Del Zotto picked up his own rebound and wrapped the puck around the net behind Dubnyk to put the Canucks up 1-0.

Unfortunately, the lead did not last long, when 49 seconds later Parise collected a loose puck along the boards behind the Canucks’ net and banked the shot off of Nilsson’s shoulder to tie the game up at 1-1.

At 3:24, Bo Horvat sent a wrist shot towards the net and banked it off of Sam Gagner. However, the referees overturned the goal as it was deemed Gagner kicked the puck into the net.

Two minutes and 46 seconds into the second period Tyler Ennis sent a pass across to the NHL’s oldest current player, Cullen, who deked around Nilsson secured his 10th goal of the season to put the Wild up by one.

Shortly after the Minnesota goal, Nilsson made a magnificent glove save on Cullen who almost had his second goal of the game.

Vancouver brought the game level again at 7:51 of the second period.

Erik Gudbranson threw a wrist shot at net, then the rebound landed to Jokinen, who buried his second in 48 hours for the Canucks.

Lil' tap-in for Jokinen, his second goal in as many games. 💯 Gamecentre – https://t.co/q6Su2QqVIO pic.twitter.com/Ky96nFmknO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2018

Vancouver could not hold off Minnesota before the end of the second period, as Mikael Granlund threw the puck towards Nilsson which deflected off of Staal’s stick into the net.

With 11 seconds left in the period, the Wild’s Ennis beat Nilsson but hit the crossbar.

Nine minute and 43 seconds into the third period, Canucks’ defenceman and Richmond native Troy Stetcher squeaked a slap shot through Dubnyk, but hit the post.

With 44 seconds left in the game and the Canucks’ net empty, Coyle skated in his ninth of the season to make it 4-2. Thirty seconds, later the Wild threw the puck at the net and it found Foligno, who countedhis seventh of the season to solidify the win at 5-2 Wild.

Canucks get set to play in Arizona Sunday at 6 p.m.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has 14 points over the past 12 games… Horvat has 17 points over the past 21 games… Injured Canucks star Brock Boeser was born and raised in Burnsville, Minn.

Minnesota: Forward Mikael Granlund is the older brother of Canuck’s forward Markus Granlund.