New York Islander rookie and Coquitlam native, Matthew Barzal (right), fell to the Vancouver Canucks and rookie Brock Boeser (left) in Monday night’s NHL action

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Brendan Leipsic scored his second goal of the game at 2:47 of overtime, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in NHL action Monday at Rogers Arena.

Darren Archibald and Abbotsford’s own Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks (24-32-9). Josh Bailey, John Tavares and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders (29-29-8).

Jacob Markstrom picked up the goaltending win, making 31 saves. Jaroslav Halak took the loss, stopping 19 Vancouver shots.

The Islanders opened the scoring 10:09 of the first period. Markstrom made a fantastic save on a deflected shot by Islanders forward Anders Lee, but the puck landed right on the doorstep for Bailey, who scored his 17th goal of the season.

New York outshot Vancouver 15-6 in the period.

Early in the second period, just after a Leipsic penalty, the Islanders made it 2-0 at 17:01.

Coquitlam’s Matthew Barzal threw it across the ice to Thomas Hickey who teed one up for Tavares, who roofed it past Markstrom.

Vancouver finally found themselves on the scoreboard at 5:35 of the period with Leipsic’s first goal for the Canucks and third of the season.

After Virtanen stole the puck from Tavares, Bo Horvat passed from behind the net back to Virtanen, who banked the puck off the side of the net, where it fell to Leipsic who was able to backhand the rolling puck up and over Halak.

Just over a minute later at 4:01 in the second period, Archibald was hooked on the breakaway by Johnny Boychuck and awarded a penalty shot.

Archibald swung wide and sent a wrist shot past Halak’s blocker to tie the game up at 2-2.

Vancouver had several more good chances via young sniper Brock Boeser but he could not put the puck past Halak near the end of the second period.

The first five minutes of the third saw Markstrom and Halak exchange a series of saves.

Virtanen had a nice opportunity for a wraparound goal at 16:04 but could not manage to find the right angle. Following the play, Archibald had a great chance off a pass from Brendan Sutter but the puck could not get all the way through Halak’s legs.

Vancouver finally put themselves on top, when Leipsic had a two-on-one with Virtanen, who raced to catch up and put the wrist shot past Halak to make it 3-2 at 9:29.

The lead did not last long. After Leipsic was sent to the penalty box for the third time on the night and with the net empty, Eberle scored at 1:04 with the two-man advantage.

Boeser was helped off the ice after hitting his back on the edge of the bench door. He was walking towards the dressing room, with a diagnosis that is to be determined.

In overtime, Leipsic stole the puck in the Islanders end from Anthony Beauvillier and then wrapped the puck around a chasing Halak to secure the victory.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Jussi Jokinen made his debut for the Canucks; the fourth NHL team he has played for this season… Bo Horvat has 12 points in the last 13 games… Virtanen had a goal and an assist on the night.

New York: Coquitlam’s Matthew Barzal had two assists on the night and leads NHL rookies with 69 points in 67 games… Maple Ridge’s Andrew Ladd currently has 22 points in 58 games on the season.

Rockets, Giants both look to end slumps
BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

