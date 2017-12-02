(Vancouver Canucks photo)

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen and St. Louis centre Brayden Schenn have been named the NHL’s three stars for November, while Vancouver winger Brock Boeser is the rookie of the month.

MacKinnon registered five goals and 15 assists in 12 games, leading the Avalanche to a 6-4-2 record over November. He posted seven multi-point games, highlighted by a career-high five points (one goal, four assists) in a Nov. 16 game against Washington.

MacKinnon added two overtime goals in his final five contests of the month, equalling his total from his first 318 career NHL games.

READ MORE: Road to Maple Ridge rink renamed Jim Robson Way

READ MORE: Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Andersen went 9-2-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the Maple Leafs to a 10-4-1 November. He allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his 12 appearances, highlighted by consecutive shutouts Nov. 16 against New Jersey and Nov. 18 at Montreal.

Andersen ranks second in the NHL with 15 wins this season, compiling a 2.76 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games.

Schenn recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 12 games to propel the Blues to a 7-5-0 November and the top of the Western Conference standings. He collected five multi-point performances, headlined by a pair of career-high, four-point efforts.

Schenn also scored two game-winning goals, including his fifth career overtime tally Nov. 18 at Vancouver.

Boeser led all players across the league with 11 goals in 15 games, while also adding five assists.

He became the second rookie in Canucks history to reach double-digits in goals in one month, joining Pavel Bure, who scored 12 times in March 1992.

The 20-year-old from Burnsville, Minn., also became the first rookie to score 11 goals in a month since Nail Yakupov put up the same number with the Edmonton Oilers in April 2013.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Just Posted

Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan

The Peachland light up was a success

RCMP issue scam warning

North Okanagan residents urged to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency

Liberal leadership hopeful Todd Stone releases his “bold vision”

Former transportation minister outlines what he would do as premier

Tis the season for counter attack road checks

Kelowna RCMP will be out in force in December enforcing impaired driving rules

De Jong floats idea of more money for kids’ educations

Former finance minister and Liberal leadership candidate says he’d add $500 a year to RESPs

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

B.C. teams battle to decide kings and queens of high school volleyball court

Gold medal matches in three divisions taking place Saturday at Langley Events Centre

Penticton-area winery sued by former head winemaker

Blasted Church’s former head winemaker Elaine Vickers is seeking $24,000 from the winery

Ex-Penticton pot shop sued by landlord

The shop’s owner is also being taken to court by the City of West Kelowna

TCH traffic delayed in Kamloops

Crash on bridge between vehicle and car carrier leaves vehicle launched onto meridian.

Man accused of sex with young boy awaiting verdict in Penticton

Lawyers delivered their closing remarks Friday, with a verdict expected Monday morning

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

Most Read