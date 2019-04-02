Canadian Wrestling Elite set for Kelowna visit

Canadian Wrestling Elite’s Kelowna visit is just over a week away.

A Decade of Dominance tour will continue through the Okanagan April 11 at the East Kelowna Community Hall. It’s part of the CWE’s 38 events in 38 days, with stop number 17 coming to Kelowna.

The CWE combines athletes from all over the world. Wrestlers from seven countries will be featured in the Kelowna show with former Kelowna-based wrestler Mike Shreddz.

More information on the show and tickets can be found on Facebook.

