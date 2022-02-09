Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final

Canadian Steven Dubois has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

More to come.

—The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?
Next story
Resorts make tracks for Vernon cross-country ski marathon

Just Posted

Artist rendering (Photo/Sol Aqua Townhomes)
Residents get say on Sol Aqua development planned for Campbell Road

Cross-country skiers of all abilities are encouraged to enter the first Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon set for April 2-3. (Contributed)
Resorts make tracks for Vernon cross-country ski marathon

Kelowna (Photo/Tourism Kelowna)
Kelowna third fastest growing city in Canada

Glamping sites are being established at Historic O’Keefe Ranch, with two of the eight planned sites ready to rent this spring through AirBnB. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)
Vernon glamping sites pitched for spring at ranch