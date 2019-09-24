Longtime Victoria resident Simon Whitfield carries the Canadian flag at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Giarard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women’s hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women’s soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously — 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and longtime Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

READ MORE: Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award — given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community — will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Just Posted

Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

The program supports employment-ready young adults through essential skills and readiness training

Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Bears have a feast at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages to the orchard

UBC Okanagan to host events discussing homelessness and housing in Kelowna

‘Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home’

Kelowna RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs, handgun

Police arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

Initiative held to promote awareness and raise election discussion

Most Read