Brent Laing sweeps for teammate Jennifer Jones in the Wall Grain Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Oshawa Curling Club in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday, November 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

The husband-and-wife team downed Scotland’s Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday.

Jones and Laing scored four in the first end and held on from there to win the title.

The team went a perfect 8-0 at the competition.

Meanwhile, the Oakville Fall Classic this weekend marks the first Canadian event of the World Curling Tour season.

The Canadian Press

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

