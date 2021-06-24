during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

during the second half of a women’s exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)

Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, to the Tokyo Olympics next month

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens the Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
Vernon basketball squad chosen as Team of the Year

Just Posted

Emerson Williams, a member of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, left, hands out a bottle of hand sanitizer and reusable face masks to a resident, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the church's parking lot. Non-potable water as well as bottled water was provided for area residents and was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi's capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city's water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Water wanted ahead of heat wave

This piece of property on Okanagan Lake in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing has been put on the market for the first time ever in its 100-plus year history, with a listing price of nearly $7.5 million. (David Pusey photo)
Rare waterfront Vernon home hits market for first time

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)
5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna