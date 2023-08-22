Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)

Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)

Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

Changes a result of travel bans to wildfire zones, as well as air quality and public safety concerns

Canada West has announced location changes for a set of U Sports women’s soccer games this weekend due to ongoing wildfires.

Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan were set to host a pair of games in Kamloops and Kelowna, B.C., but will instead play in the Lower Mainland region.

TRU will now face Mount Royal University at Trinity Western University in Langley on Friday, then play the University of Victoria at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Saturday.

UBCO will play Victoria on Friday and Mount Royal on Saturday, both at UBC.

The changes are a result of travel bans to wildfire zones, in addition to air quality and safety concerns in the Okanagan region.

READ ALSO: Jerome Blake’s “heart is in Kelowna” after athletics competition

B.C. Wildfires 2023soccerUniversities and Colleges

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spanish leader greets World champs, criticizes soccer head for kissing player

Just Posted

Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Red Cross

Team organizes dinner to deliver to fire crews. (District of Lake Country)
Message from Lake Country mayor to community and firefighters

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating late-night homicide

3,223 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country and on Westside Road are without power until 2 p.m. (BC Hydro)
Power outage affecting more than 3,223 customers in Lake Country, Westside Road