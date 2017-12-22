Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, the Russian national flag, right, flies next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The word “Russia” will appear on the Olympic uniforms worn by the athletes granted an exemption from the country’s doping ban. More than 200 athletes are set to compete in Pyeongchang as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia” if they can prove they aren’t tainted by doping. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Canada’s luge relay team is set to gain a bronze medal from the Sochi Olympics.

The upgrade is a result of Russian athletes being stripped of medals over doping allegations.

It will be Canada’s first Olympic luge medal.

Calgary sliders Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., were on the relay team the finished fourth in Sochi.

More coming.

The Associated Press

