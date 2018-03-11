Despite Canada’s placing, Canadian fans showed their full support of the two day tournament

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

The sun rose high on Sunday, welcoming day two of the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

After a disappointing loss to the U.S. on day one of the tournament Saturday, Canada finished third in pool A with a record of 1-1-1, and did not qualify for the Cup final portion of the tourney.

Although only the top two qualifiers from each pool qualified for Sunday’s quarter-finals, loyal Canadian fans did what they do best, and showed up in colour and forgiving spirit to see their team play in Sunday’s Challenge Trophy games.

Canada finished Sunday with a record of 1-2-0 after getting shut out 19-0 in their opening game against Scotland, beating France 31-19 and suffering a heartbraking 21-15 loss to Samoa. Canada finished 14th in the tournament on home soil.

Although the day began with their disappointing loss to Scotland, Canadian fans cheered on their team and held their heads high.

In their second game against France, Canada finally redeemed their place in the tournament.

Roaring fans welcomed two tries from Richmond’s own Nathan Hirayama, a try for John Moonlight and another try from Victoria’s finest, Connor Braid.

Hirayama stole the spotlight as he also added three conversions.

In Canada’s final game, they suffered an upsetting loss against Samoa during the 13-14 playoff game.

Canada led a close game 10-7 heading into the second half, and tension was high in the final seven minutes.

While captain and Vancouver native Harry Jones, Moonlight and Hirayama produced tries, Samoa kicked up the dust and left Canadian fans saddened with the 21-15 final score.

HSBC Sevens Series begins its next stop in Hong Kong, China from April 6-8. In sevens action, teams of seven players pay a pair of seven-minute halves, with a two-minute break. Traditional rugby sees teams of 15 players and 40-minutes halves.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament
Next story
VIDEO: Canada off to mixed start on Day 1 of Vancouver Sevens rugby series

Just Posted

Okanagan residents fed up with time change

We asked, you answered with an overwhelming no to daylight savings time

Concert Review: Okanagan Symphony rings in spring

Prodigy an apt title for OSO performance featuring 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Fingerstyle folk singer set to serenade the Okanagan

Shawna Caspi brings her mellow folk jams to Vernon March 22 and Kelowna March 28

Saints march to first B.C. boys title

Heritage Christian School captures B.C. high school A boys basketball crown in Langley

B.C. tourism can lead in long-term sustainability

Facing the realities of climate change, collaboration and conserving ecosystems

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson draws a crowd from across the Okanagan

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Two-vehicle collision on Hollywood Road

Crews responded to the scene a crash just before 2 p.m. near Highway 33 in Kelowna

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

Cool Arts Society celebrates new studio opening

Fine arts society showed off new location Friday at Rotary Centre for the Arts

NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

Rockets’ Twarynski signs with NHL’s Flyers

The Kelowna forward had 43 goals in the WHL this season

North Okanagan dust advisory issued

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

Most Read