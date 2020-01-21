Bulawka and teammates make history for Kelowna Skating Club at nationals

The club returns from a strong showing at the National Skate Championships

The Kelowna Skating Club has returned from one of their best ever showings at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships.

Five Okanagan skaters had qualified for the nationals held last weekend in Mississauga, Ont. Sixteen-year-old Emma Bulawka led the way for the club with a sixth place finish in the Senior singles level: the highest placement in Kelowna Skating Club history.

Bulawka’s opening short program had her ranked 14th to start, but after a 100.39 point free program she catapulted up the rankings to sixth, but it was just one place short of advancing to the Skate Canada National Team.

READ MORE: Kelowna Skating Club soars as skaters advance to national championships

READ MORE: Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Also skating to impressive finishes at the championships were Ashley Sales, Vienna Harwood and Malayna Lesko. Kelowna’s Olivia Gran had also qualified but had to withdraw from the championships because of an injury.

Sales, a 15-year-old Okanagan Mission student, finished seventh in the junior level at her first ever appearance at the Canadian nationals. Her score of 134.73 was a personal best.

Fellow Okanagan Mission student Harwood finished 13th overall with a score of 121.28 points.

Finishing 17th overall in the Novice level, was the 13-year-old Lesko with 97.49 points in her first ever showing at the nationals.

Just Posted

Most Read