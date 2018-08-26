Brooke Henderson wins CP Women’s Open, first Canadian since 1973

20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has now won seven LPGA Tour titles

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., takes a shot out of the sand trap on the 17th green during the CP Women’s Open in Regina, Friday, August 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Brooke Henderson has won the CP Women’s Open.

She’s the first Canadian to win the national title since Jocelyne Bourassa did it in Montreal in 1973.

The 20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has now won seven LPGA Tour titles, putting her one behind Sandra Post for the most victories by a Canadian.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

