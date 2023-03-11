The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

BREAKING – Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

They clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference

The Kelowna Rockets are playoff bound.

With a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, they have clinched the eighth and final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

When the game went to overtime, the Rockets clinched their playoff then with the single point but captain Gabriel Szturc’s second goal of the game was the game-winning goal to secure the win. The overtime winning goal capped for a four-point night got Sztruc.

Elias Carmichael, Marcus Pacheco, and Dylan Wightman also all scored in the game for the Rockets.

The Rockets also made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

READ MORE: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton Posse skates to 4-1 victory over North Okanagan and clinches division finals
Next story
Kelowna Owls fall in AAAA provincial basketball semi-finals

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
BREAKING – Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its spring travel show on Saturday, March 11. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

Pop-up banner image