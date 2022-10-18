Boyko back with the Kelowna Rockets after NHL experience, Dach sidelined

The Rockets next hit the ice on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at Prospera Place against Brandon

Fresh off his signing his NHL entry-level deal, Tayln Boyko is back with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets MVP from last season celebrated his 20th birthday the other day by travelling back to Kelowna after spending training camp with the team he was drafted by, the New York Rangers. After going through camp at all three levels of the Rangers organization (NHL, AHL, ECHL), he signed his three-year entry level deal with the club before being assigned back to the Rockets.

Boyko, who was a B.C. division second team all-star last season after a record of 28-12-1-3, says that getting to work with NHLers was an awesome experience.

The 6’8” goaltender now joins forward Adam Kydd as the only two players on the team in their final season of junior eligibility.

Boyko is expected to be between the pipes when the Rockets welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to Prospera Place on Wednesday night (Oct. 19).

Not in the line up on Wednesday will be captain Colton Dach who is currently in concussion protocol, and forward Scott Cousins, who’s been assigned to the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL.

The Rockets currently sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 3-4-1 record while the Wheat Kings are sixth in the Eastern Conference despite the better record of 4-3-1. Puck drop at Prospera Place is at 7:05 p.m.

