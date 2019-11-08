Bounce-back game needed as Rockets set to host Medicine Hat

It’s the only game of the regular season the two teams will meet

The Kelowna Rockets hope to shake off a loss ahead of their first and only battle with the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night.

On Wednesday, too many mistakes on both sides of the ice led to a 6-3 loss to the Victoria Royals where the Royals scored their first four goals in just nine shots.

Kelowna will look for their 10th win of the season when they host the Tigers, a team they play only once a season.

“They’re gonna buzz,” said Rockets head coach Adam Foote.

“Medicine Hat plays hard and our guys know they’ll have to come out a lot harder (than on Wednesday).”

Kelowna sits tied for first in the B.C. division with the Kamloops Blazers.

With a 9-5-1-1 record and 20 points, the Rockets need wins in order to stay atop the tight division race as the Vancouver Giants sit just underneath with 19 points.

The Tigers hosted the Rockets in their only match of the season last year in December. Kelowna’s Leif Mattson scored a duo of goals as the Rockets earned a hard-fought 2-1 lead.

Kelowna will hit the road after Friday for away games in Spokane on Saturday and Kamloops on Monday.

The Rockets will then return to Prospera Place on Nov. 16 when the host the Blazers.

