Boeser has 2 points as Canucks ground Flyers 5-1

WATCH: Vancouver has little trouble with slumping Philly side

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Leivo celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday December 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser notched a goal and an assist Saturday night, leading his Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.

Chris Tanev, Loui Eriksson, Josh Leivo and Markus Granlund also scored for Vancouver (15-16-4), and Troy Stecher added a pair of helpers.

Scott Laughton responded for Philly (12-15-4).

Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped two-of-four shots before he was pulled midway through the first period and headed to the dressing room with a lower-body injury.

Backup Alex Lyon made 17 saves and Jacob Markstrom turned away 31-of-32 for the Canucks.

The loss was the second in two nights for the Flyers, capping a five-game road trip that saw the squad take just three points.

Vancouver opened the scoring 4:13 into the game, with Tanev slipping a backhand shot past Stolarz.

It was the first goal of the year for the veteran Canucks defenceman.

Eriksson followed up less than four minutes later, collecting the puck in the slot and hammering it in past the Flyers netminder.

Philadelphia swapped Stolarz for Lyon after Eriksson’s goal, just over eight minutes into the first period.

Stolarz was also on duty in Edmonton on Friday night when his team lost 4-1 to the Oilers.

The Flyers have run through five goaltenders this season. Their No. 1, Brian Elliott, is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils last month.

On Saturday, Leivo was next to get the puck into Philadelphia’s net. His shot from the side of the net deflected off the skate of Flyers defenceman Andrew MacDonald and in past Lyon.

Boeser was credited with a helper on the goal.

RELATED: Sissons scores OT winner as Predators beat Canucks 4-3

Laughton put the Flyers on the board to close out the frame, snatching the puck in front of the Canucks blue line, blowing past Vancouver defenceman Derrick Pouliot and firing a wrist shot past Markstrom.

The Canucks added another goal midway through the second period. High in Philly’s end, Boeser took a rocket of a wrist shot and somehow found a hole between Lyon’s legs.

The 21-year-old right-winger has seven goals and two assists in his last eight games.

Rookie Elias Pettersson registered an assist on the play, extending his point streak to six games. He has three goals and nine assists over the stretch.

Vancouver’s Tyler Motte came close to adding one more goal late in the third period when he and Stecher took off on a Flyers power play, but Lyon scooped up the backhanded shot.

He was pulled seconds later, with more than five minutes still remaining in the game.

Granlund scored on the empty net.

Saturday night kicked off a five-game homestand for the Canucks. They’ll be back in action on Sunday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

