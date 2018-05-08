Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details on the charges.

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. ”We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

The Canadian Press

