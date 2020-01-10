Jim Vinson, the skip of the 100 Mile House team, won the West Coast Blind Curling Association provincials in 2019. (File photo.)

Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

The West Coast Blind Curling Association provincial finals start Saturday

Kelowna continues to be a hub provincial and national curling events, including for the blind curling provincials coming to the Okanagan this weekend.

The West Coast Blind Curling Association (WCBCA) will host its annual blind curling bonspiel starting Jan. 11 at the Kelowna Curling Club. The tournament serves as a qualifier for two B.C teams to advance to the western championships in March.

Visually impaired teams from across the province will also compete to represent Team BC at the Canadian Vision Impaired Championships in 2021.

At last year’s provincials, Team Kelowna came first place with victories over teams from Prince George, 100 Mile House and Vancouver.

Blind curling is played nearly identically to the traditional style of the sport, only the team is aided by a sighted guide who helps the rink with their deliveries.

The WCBCA provincials’ opening ceremonies starts Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club.

