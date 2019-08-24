Blazing quick start leads Heat to home-opener victory

The 2019 season is off to a hot start for the mens UBC Okanagan Heat team.

In the home-opener Friday night against the University of Northern B.C., the Heat scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match to cruise to a 2-1 victory over the Timberwolves.

The Heat opened the scoring with a perfectly placed shot by Tyler Dhillon in the six-minute mark. Then, just over three minutes later, the Heat would draw a foul in the box forcing a penalty-kick for third-year defender Sam Macdonald.

Macdonald would calmly step into the ball and deliver a strike to up the Heat’s lead 2-nil.

The Timberwolves pushed back throughout the game, playing with urgency and pace.

UNBC would draw within one just before the half with a free-kick of their own just outside the 18-year box that beat keeper Nicholas Reitsma on the short side of the post.

Heat’s forward Spencer Young returned to the squad after a two-year absence. UBCO will look to Young’s size and speed throughout the season. Rookie’s Mark Lawrence and Pierson Stanley made their USports debut for the Heat Friday night.

UBCO and UNBC battle in game two of the series Saturday night at 5:30 p.m at Nonis Sports Field.

