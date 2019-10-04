Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

The Okanagan Sun will play their most critical game of the season this weekend.

On Sunday, the Sun host the VI Raiders at the Apple Bowl and the result will determine in which position the Sun will enter the BC Football Conference playoffs when the season concludes.

Where it stands ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game, the Sun sit in the fourth and final playoff spot.

A win against the Raiders would push the Sun into third spot and would mean Okanagan would play the Westshore Rebels in the first round and not the undefeated, league-leading Langley Rams, who handed the Sun a 44-9 defeat last weekend.

Head coach Jamie Boreham said the Sun’s fate has always been in their own shands.

Despite the losses, that conviction remains the same heading into the final two games of the season.

“We put everything into winning (the) week and go from there,” Boreham said.

It has been a very inconsistent season for the Sun.

Both their offence and defence has shown spurts of its true potential, but often runs into execution problems when the going gets tough.

They’ve taken care of business against the teams lower in the standings, going 4-0 and out-scoring the bottom two teams 125 to 28.

Meanwhile, against the league leaders, the Sun have had some tight games but dropped all four while being out-scored 36 to 110.

The Okanagan’s combo of young guns and veterans on their roster will be tested after clinching a playoff spot two weeks ago.

“They’re picking things up,” said Boreham. “Hopefully, we’re able to peak at the right time.”

It will be the Sun’s last home game of the regular season on Sunday, and potentially the last of the year if the Sun can’t shine some light towards a winning path in the upcoming playoffs.

